UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Mali Rebel Leader Turned Peacebroker Shot Dead

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 10:02 PM

Former Mali rebel leader turned peacebroker shot dead

A rebel leader in northern Mali who was a signatory to a crucial 2015 peace accord was killed Tuesday in the capital Bamako, a killing quickly denounced by senior figures in the Sahel nation

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A rebel leader in northern Mali who was a signatory to a crucial 2015 peace accord was killed Tuesday in the capital Bamako, a killing quickly denounced by senior figures in the Sahel nation.

Sidi Brahim Ould Sidati was the rotating president of the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), a mostly ethnic Tuareg alliance that rose up against the central government in 2012.

The report by spokesman Almou Ag Mohamed on social media was confirmed by a doctor and a close associate of Ould Sidati, as well as a nephew.

Mali's interim prime minister and the UN's envoy there both expressed their shock at the killing and paid tribute to Ould Sidati's role in the peace process.

The CMA brought together Tuareg and nationalist Arab groups -- including a faction led by Ould Sidati -- fighting Mali's government forces in the north until they signed the 2015 peace accord.

The deal, seen as crucial to ending Mali's grinding conflict, has yet to be fully implemented in the former French colony.

The uprising began in the north of the country when the jihadists allied with separatists.

The insurgency then spread to central Mali and to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, claiming thousands of lives and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

Several anti-jihadist military operations have been launched, including the French operation Barkhane and the G5 Sahel force, which includes units from the armies of five countries in the region.

- 'Abominable act' - Mali's transition Prime Minister Moctar Ouane said on social media that Ould Sidati's murder was committed by "two unidentified armed individuals".

He said he was "stunned" over what he called "an abominable act" on the same day he was to meet with Ould Sidati, who was around 60 years old, to discuss reforms.

Ould Sidati "was an important actor in the peace process", Ouane said, vowing to launch an investigation into the killing.

The United Nations' representative in Mali, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, expressed "outrage" over the killing.

Ould Sidati "was one of those Malians who believed and really worked for peace and unity in Mali," he said on social media.

The late rebel leader was "constantly seeking consensus to make the Malian peace process irreversible," he said.

The motive for his killing in the capital Bamako was not immediately clear.

But it comes as Mali remains in turmoil with transition authorities running the administration after a junta overthrew a civilian government last August.

Ould Sidati, former mayor of the town of Ber near the fabled city of Timbuktu, was one of the major figures of the Arab Movement of Azawad (MAA), part of the CMA that he helped to create.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister United Nations Social Media Doctor Mali Timbuktu Bamako Same Alliance Burkina Faso Niger August 2015 From Government Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

National Assembly body receives briefing on Corona ..

1 hour ago

US Sees China, Russia Military Advancements as Big ..

1 hour ago

Government could not be dictated by any party or g ..

1 hour ago

Norway's Vaccination Campaign to Fall Back 8 to 12 ..

1 hour ago

Capital reports 538 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

1 hour ago

Biden to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan b ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.