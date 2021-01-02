UrduPoint.com
Former Malian Prime Minister Modibo Keita Dies Aged 78 - Government

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 10:32 PM

Ex-Malian Prime Minister Modibo Keita has died at the age of 78, the country's incumbent Prime Minister Moctar Ouane said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Ex-Malian Prime Minister Modibo Keita has died at the age of 78, the country's incumbent Prime Minister Moctar Ouane said on Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that we learned this morning of the death of former Prime Minister Modibo Keita.

We pay tribute to this great civil servant, a man of great dignity," Ouane wrote on Facebook.

The government also offered condolences to the ex-prime minister's family.

Keita headed the government in 2002 and from January 2015 to April 2017. Two years after the 2012 coup, he was appointed as then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's chief representative for negotiations with rebels.

