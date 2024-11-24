Open Menu

Former Masters Champion Reed Seals Dominant Hong Kong Open Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Former Masters champion Reed seals dominant Hong Kong Open win

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Former Masters champion Patrick Reed won for the first time in four years with a dominant three-stroke victory at the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

The American, who fired a dazzling 11-under-par 59 on Saturday to grab the outright lead, finished 22 under for victory in Asia's oldest professional golf tournament.

The 34-year-old Reed, who is among a number of big-name players to have jumped over to Saudi-backed LIV Golf, carded six birdies against two bogeys for a final-round 66 at Fanling.

It was Reed's first win on the Asian Tour.

"Nothing like coming to a place that I know pretty well and love the golf course," he said.

"I love how it makes me think about golf shots and you have to be creative around this place."

Reed, the champion at Augusta in 2018 and a nine-time winner on the US PGA Tour, sealed victory ahead of defending champion Ben Campbell of New Zealand in outright second.

Reed shot a rare 59 in the third round but preferred lies were played so the feat does not stand officially.

"To be able to come out and play the way like I did on the weekend... it always helps shooting 59 yesterday but the biggest thing, the hardest part, was today."

England's Justin Rose, the Olympic gold medallist in 2016 and a former major champion, finished tied 18th at 13 under.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Lead Augusta Sunday 2016 2018 Gold Olympics Asia Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

21 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

21 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

22 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

22 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

24 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From World