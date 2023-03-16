UrduPoint.com

Former Mayor Of Russia's Yekaterinburg Arrested For 14 Days Over Social Media Post

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Former Mayor of Russia's Yekaterinburg Arrested for 14 Days Over Social Media Post

A court in Yekaterinburg sentenced the former mayor of the city, Evgeniy Roizman, to 14 days of administrative arrest over what it ruled to be propaganda of extremist symbols, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) A court in Yekaterinburg sentenced the former mayor of the city, Evgeniy Roizman, to 14 days of administrative arrest over what it ruled to be propaganda of extremist symbols, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Roizman's lawyer said that the police detained the former mayor for reposting a video with the symbols of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (banned in Russia as extremist), an organization founded by jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, on Russian social network VK. In turn, Roizman said that he had never registered to join this social network.

"Assign Roizman Evgeniy Vadimovich a sentence of 14 days of administrative arrest," a judge said.

Roizman's lawyer asked the judge to attach to the case file a request to VK to provide information about the owner and administrator of the community, in which the post was published. The judge denied the request.

Currently, Roizman is banned from visiting crowded places in a criminal case on discrediting the Russian armed forces. In addition, Roizman can face imprisonment for up to three years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for the same period. At the end of November, Roizman was also added to the list of foreign agents in Russia.

