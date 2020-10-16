UrduPoint.com
Former Mexican Defense Minister Detained In US - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:40 AM

Former Mexican Defense Minister Detained in US - Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda has been detained at the airport of the US city of Los Angeles, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

"US Ambassador Christopher Landau told me that former Defense Minister Gen.

Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda had been detained at the airport of Los Angeles, the state of California," Ebrard wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

He added that the charges against the former defense minister would be announced a bit later.

Cienfuegos Zepeda had headed the Mexican Defense Ministry in 2012-2018.

More Stories From World

