UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto Investigated For Graft: WSJ

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:09 PM

Former Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto investigated for graft: WSJ

Former Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto is being investigated over a graft scandal at the country's massive state oil company Pemex, the Wall Street Journal has reported

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto is being investigated over a graft scandal at the country's massive state oil company Pemex, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The probe relates to the conduct of the firm's former chief executive Emilio Lozoya, who was arrested in Spain last week and faces extradition over claims he accepted millions of Dollars in bribes.

An unnamed senior judicial official told the Journal that Lozoya's corruption "reached the highest level" and implicated Nieto, who left office in late 2018.

The ex-leader could be charged as the investigation continued, according to the official quoted in the newspaper's Wednesday report.

Lozoya is wanted in Mexico for involvement in a vast corruption scandal involving Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction firm accused of paying almost a billion dollars to politicians across Latin America to win lucrative contracts.

He allegedly began taking payments from the company in 2012, when he was chief international strategist for Nieto who at the time was running for president.

Part of the money was allegedly used to finance Nieto's campaign. Lozoya denies the accusations against him.

Pemex is Mexico's largest firm but has been beleaguered by more than $100 billion in debt, making it one of the world's most indebted companies.

Related Topics

Corruption World Scandal Company Oil Spain Mexico Money 2018 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Karachi hit by petrol shortage after Keamari oil a ..

13 seconds ago

AGP Anwar Mansoor Khan resigns from his office

40 minutes ago

Glittering ceremony of PSL 2020 to be held at NSK ..

46 minutes ago

EgyptAir to Resume One Weekly Flight To, From Chin ..

4 minutes ago

9 criminals nabbed in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Novel coronavirus may exist for a long time: exper ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.