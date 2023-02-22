WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Genaro Garcia Luna, Mexico's former Public Security Chief, was found guilty of taking millions of Dollars from drug cartels while he was in charge of battling Mexico's organized crime, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Verdict is in: Genaro Garcia Luna is guilty on all counts," said the statement, which was posted to the office's Twitter account.

The verdict comes after three days of deliberation in a Brooklyn Federal District Court. Garcia Luna, who has been described as the J. Edgar Hoover of Mexico, faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.