Former Michigan Governor Snyder Charged With Neglect Of Duty In Flint Water Crisis - CNN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:40 AM

Former Michigan Governor Snyder Charged With Neglect of Duty in Flint Water Crisis - CNN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Ex-governor of the US state of Michigan, Rick Snyder, and ex-director of City of Flint Public Works, Howard Croft, have been charged with willful neglect of duty as part of a probe into the Flint water crisis, CNN reported citing court documents.

According to the state's penal code, the misdemeanors are punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000.

An attorney for Snyder, Brian Lennon, earlier said his client was being made into a scapegoat. He also called reports that his client would be charged "meritless", CNN reported.

The Flint water crisis began in 2014 when the drinking water source for the city got contaminated with lead. The water supply source change was believed to have possibly caused an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that killed 12 people and affected more than 80.

