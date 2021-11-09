UrduPoint.com

Former Minister's Lucrative Second Job Deepens UK Sleaze Row

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:24 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday faced fresh accusations of sleaze among his ruling Conservatives, following a report that a party lawmaker earned more than 1 million in the last year from a second job

Geoffrey Cox, a lawyer and former attorney general, netted the lucrative sums for legal work while collecting his Tory MP annual salary of around �82,000 ($111,000, 96,000 Euros), the Daily Mail said.

The additional pay, detailed in parliament's register of interests, came in part from advising the government of the British Virgin Islands, a UK overseas territory and tax haven accused of corruption, it added.

Cox also utilised changes to parliamentary attendance rules brought in during the coronavirus pandemic to vote remotely in the House of Commons from the Caribbean while working there, the paper found.

His office did not respond to a request for comment.

