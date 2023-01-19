UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Convicted in George Floyd Murder Appeals Case - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Department officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, appealed his conviction during a court appearance on Wednesday, Fox news reported.

Chauvin's legal team is arguing that the pretrial publicity the case received impacted his ability to receive a fair trial, the report said.

Riots sparked by Floyd's death, as well as a $27 million settlement by the city of Minneapolis with Floyd's family, which was announced during the jury selection process, prejudiced Chauvin's chance of a fair trial, attorney William Mohrman said.

Mohrman also contends that the judge in Chauvin's case improperly excluded evidence that could have been favorable to the defendant, the report said.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death on May 25, 2020. Footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd during the incident went viral, drawing significant public attention to the case, which has become a central case associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison on the state murder and manslaughter charges. However, Chauvin also received a 20-year Federal sentence for civil rights violations, which could keep him imprisoned even if he wins his state-level appeal.

