Former Model Accuses Trump Of Sexual Assault - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:12 PM

Former Model Accuses Trump of Sexual Assault - Reports

Ex-model and actress Amy Dorris claimed in an interview with The Guardian newspaper on Thursday that US President Donald Trump had sexually assaulted her during the 1997 US Open tennis tournament in New York

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Ex-model and actress Amy Dorris claimed in an interview with The Guardian newspaper on Thursday that US President Donald Trump had sexually assaulted her during the 1997 US Open tennis tournament in New York.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything. I was in his grip, and I couldn't get out of it," Dorris said.

According to the London-based daily, Trump denied having ever harassed or abused the actress, who was 24 at the time.

Dorris saved the ticket to the September 5, 1997, tennis tournament, which she provided to The Guardian, along with the photos from the event, in which she was standing next to the businessman.

A mother to twin daughters, the former model decided to not come forward in 2016, when several other women accused the then-presidential candidate, as she thought it could harm her family.

"Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don't let anybody do anything to you that you don't want. And I'd rather be a role model. I want them to see that I didn't stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable," Dorris said.

During Trump's election campaign, at least 15 women accused him of sexual harassment, with some of the cases dating back decades. Trump called the accusations completely and absolutely false, vowing to provide counter-evidence and take legal action for libel.

