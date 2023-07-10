Open Menu

Former Moldovan President Condemns Country's Participation At Upcoming Vilnius Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Monday condemned the participation of Moldova at the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Monday condemned the participation of Moldova at the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania.

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu will attend the alliance's summit which is set to take place from July 11-12 in Vilnius.

"These days participation at the NATO summit is categorically unacceptable. Moldova is being dragged into an arms race against the East. This is very fraught with risk for the security of Moldova. We do not need NATO weapons here, we do not need NATO soldiers, we must maintain neutrality and peace on our territory," Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel.

The former president urged the authorities not to involve Moldovans, as they want peace and realize that "the arms race leads to the risk that at some stage Moldova will be dragged into hostilities."

"We categorically oppose the participation of Moldovan representatives at the NATO summit and other 'movements' of the current authorities.

I am sure that if the issue of drawing Moldova into hostilities arises, the Moldovan people will rebuff these intentions," Dodon added.

In January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with the Politico newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality in order to be admitted into a military alliance. Sandu did not specifically mention NATO but had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want a rapprochement with NATO.

According to the constitution of Moldova, the republic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with NATO within the framework of an individual partnership plan. There is a NATO information center in the Moldovan capital. A bureau for relations with the alliance has been operating since 2017.

