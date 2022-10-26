UrduPoint.com

Former Moldovan President Says Moscow-Chisinau Strategic Cooperation Impossible Now

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) It is "impossible" now to establish a strategic partnership between Chisinau and Moscow because the Moldovan government is not ready for such dialogue, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Moldova will not survive in economic, social and energy sectors without Russia ... we need a strategic partnership with Russia, we should not evade this issue. Is it real in current conditions? No, it is not," Dodon said.

The former president also said that the current Moldovan authorities do not want to maintain bilateral relations with Russia and refuse to partake in the meetings of international institutions, such as the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Economic Union.

He added that the Russian-Moldovan cooperation may be established at the level of regions, public organizations and parties, which possibly will close a loophole in the relations at least to some extent.

Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet), with the inflation reaching the 20-year record of 33.5% in mid summer.

