Former Moldovan Prime Minister Filat Says ECHR Recognizes Injustice Of His Trial

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 12:29 AM

Former Prime Minister of Moldova Vlad Filat said on Tuesday that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has found that the corruption trial against him violated the right to a fair trial

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Former Prime Minister of Moldova Vlad Filat said on Tuesday that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has found that the corruption trial against him violated the right to a fair trial.

Filat was deprived of his parliamentary immunity at a parliamentary meeting on October 15, 2015 at the request of the prosecutor general, and later, he was convicted of corruption. Filat appealed to the ECHR to prove that this process, as well as his placement in solitary detention, took place with violations of the law.

"Today, the ECHR announced the decision, establishing that there was no fair trial against me," Filat said at a press conference.

The former head of government claimed the fact that the hearings were not public led to the violation of many fundamental rights and freedoms.

Filat noted that the authorities could have rectified the situation, but decided not to intervene.

The ECHR ruled that the politician was entitled to compensation for moral damages amounting to 7,500 Euros ($8,100), Filat said.

"I was tried in an unfair trial in which I did not have the opportunity to prove my innocence. I was kept in inhuman and degrading conditions for 50 months," Filat added.

Filat served as the prime minister of Moldova from 2009 -2013. In 2016, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for abuse of power and passive corruption. In December 2020, he was granted early release.

