UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Mongolian Prime Minister Jailed For 6 Years For Abuse Of Office - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:28 PM

Former Mongolian Prime Minister Jailed for 6 Years for Abuse of Office - Reports

Ex-Prime Minister of Mongolia Jargaltulga Erdenebat, ousted two years ago after his party lost a crucial election, was sentenced to six years in prison for abuse of powers, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Ex-Prime Minister of Mongolia Jargaltulga Erdenebat, ousted two years ago after his party lost a crucial election, was sentenced to six years in prison for abuse of powers, media reported on Monday.

According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, a court in the capital of Ulaanbaatar found Erdenebat guilty of using special licenses to control protected land and using his position to give a mining company favorable conditions.

The 45-year-old politician served as head of government from 2016-2017.

Erdenebat also won a seat in the Mongolian parliament while he was in custody, prompting much deliberation about immunity for lawmakers.

Related Topics

Election China Parliament Immunity Company Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner pays tributes to front liners ..

2 seconds ago

Govt taking practical steps for country's progress ..

3 seconds ago

Beijing Slams US for Trying to 'Undermine' Peace i ..

6 seconds ago

Russia Preparing for Export Next-Generation T-14 A ..

7 seconds ago

Prime Minister urges WHO to play its role in remov ..

10 minutes ago

Govt committed to complete CPEC projects: Asad Uma ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.