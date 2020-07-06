Former Mongolian Prime Minister Jailed for 6 Years for Abuse of Office - Reports

Ex-Prime Minister of Mongolia Jargaltulga Erdenebat, ousted two years ago after his party lost a crucial election, was sentenced to six years in prison for abuse of powers, media reported on Monday

According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, a court in the capital of Ulaanbaatar found Erdenebat guilty of using special licenses to control protected land and using his position to give a mining company favorable conditions.

The 45-year-old politician served as head of government from 2016-2017.

Erdenebat also won a seat in the Mongolian parliament while he was in custody, prompting much deliberation about immunity for lawmakers.