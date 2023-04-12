Close
Former Moscow Lawmaker Becomes Defendant In Case On Fakes About Russian Army - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Former Moscow Lawmaker Becomes Defendant in Case on Fakes About Russian Army - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Former Moscow municipal lawmaker Anastasia Bruhanova became a defendant in a criminal case on spreading misinformation about the Russian army, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"At the moment, a criminal case has been opened against Bruhanova under article 207.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation)," the source said.

The reason for opening the case is a video published by Bruhanova on YouTube, in which she accused the Russian army of committing crimes the Ukrainian city of Bucha last spring, which is considered false information, the source added.

The maximum punishment under this article is five years of imprisonment.

Bruhanova, 29, was a municipal lawmaker from the opposition party Yabloko. In 2021, she ran for a seat in the Russian parliament, the State Duma, but lost the elections.

