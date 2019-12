Former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov Passes Away - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Yury Luzhkov, who was Moscow's mayor from 1992 to 2010, passed away, Russian media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Vesti.ru media outlet, former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov passed away. He was 84 years old.