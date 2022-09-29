UrduPoint.com

Former Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi Sentenced To 3 More Years In Prison - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Former Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi Sentenced to 3 More Years in Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) A military court in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, on Thursday sentenced deposed ex-leader, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and her former economic assistant, Australian citizen Sean Turnell, to three years in prison on charges of violating the law on state secrets.

The sentence was announced at a court hearing held inside the Naypyitaw detention center more than 18 months after their arrests, the Myanmar Now news portal reported.

Two ex-finance ministers, Kyaw Win and Soe Win, as well as Set Aung, a former deputy minister in the same ministry, were also sentenced to three years in prison each, the news portal added.

In February 2021, the military grabbed power in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism for transferring powers in an emergency situation.

The military's actions spurred major civil unrest, which resulted in over 1,600 casualties, with over 12,000 people arrested and 500,000 people internally displaced.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace prize laureate, served as state counselor of Myanmar, equivalent to a prime minister, until February 2021, when the country's military overthrew her government and put her, along with then-President Win Myint, under house arrest. Since then, Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to a total of 23 years in prison, including Thursday's sentence.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister San Naypyidaw Same Myanmar February Government Court

Recent Stories

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

1 hour ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

4 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.