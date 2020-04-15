Former Nagorno-Karabakh Prime Minister Harutyunyan Wins Presidential Election - CEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Former Prime Minister, leader of the ruling parliamentary party, Arayik Harutyunyan won the second round of presidential elections in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), the Central Election Commission (CEC) said in a statement after processing ballots from all 282 polling stations.

The runoff was held on April 14 with the participation of Harutyunyan and incumbent Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan.

Voter turnout, the CEC said, was 44.9 percent.

"A total of 47,100 voters took part in the elections; 1,876 ballots were declared invalid.

According to preliminary data, 39,800 people voted for Harutyunyan and 5,428 for Mayilyan," the CEC said.

The first round of voting was held in Karabakh on March 31. Fourteen candidates struggled for the post of head of the unrecognized republic. Harutyunyan, who gained 49.26 percent, and Mayilyan with 26.4 percent, made it to the runoff. On the same day, elections to the National Assembly (parliament) were held in Karabakh. Five political forces made it to the legislature.