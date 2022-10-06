UrduPoint.com

Former NATO Secretary General Urges Germany, France To Step Up Arms Supplies To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Former NATO Secretary General Urges Germany, France to Step Up Arms Supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen has described European contribution to supporting Ukraine as "very modest" and said that Germany and France "could do more" in terms of arms supplies.

"While I have to admit that it has increased in recent months, the Germans could do more. They should deliver the Leopard tanks and France should deliver more (self-propelled 155-mm caliber artillery units) Caesar," Rasmussen told US-based newspaper Politico on Wednesday.

The ex-NATO chief hopes that the two European countries "will step up their endeavours.

"

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

