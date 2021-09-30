Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, absconds before trial: judge

(@FahadShabbir)

Itzehoe, Germany, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary failed to turn up for the start of her trial in Germany on Thursday, the judge said, issuing an arrest warrant for the "fugitive".

Irmgard Furchner is accused of complicity in the murder of over 10,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland between 1943 and 1945.