UrduPoint.com

Former Nazi Death Camp Secretary, 96, Absconds Before Trial: Judge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, absconds before trial: judge

A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary failed to turn up for the start of her trial in Germany on Thursday, the judge said, issuing an arrest warrant for the "fugitive"

Itzehoe, Germany, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary failed to turn up for the start of her trial in Germany on Thursday, the judge said, issuing an arrest warrant for the "fugitive".

Irmgard Furchner is accused of complicity in the murder of over 10,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland between 1943 and 1945.

Related Topics

Murder Germany Poland

Recent Stories

PM's clean and green vision being enforced in sout ..

PM's clean and green vision being enforced in south Punjab, says chairman PHA

55 seconds ago
 Argentina team to play Australia in Rugby Champion ..

Argentina team to play Australia in Rugby Championship

57 seconds ago
 France to unveil riposte on UK fishing row next we ..

France to unveil riposte on UK fishing row next week

58 seconds ago
 Russia Records 23,888 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 23,888 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 Over 5,000 Protest-Related Crimes Logged in Belaru ..

Over 5,000 Protest-Related Crimes Logged in Belarus Since August 2020 - Investig ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parli ..

Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parliament sitting amid opposition ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.