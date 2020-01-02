Former NBA Commissioner Dies at Age of 77 - Press Service

UrduPoint.com
Thu 02nd January 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Former Commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Emeritus David Stern died at the age of 77, NBA's press service said.

"NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern passed away this afternoon as a result of the brain hemorrhage he suffered approximately three weeks ago," the press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Incumbent NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed condolences to the family of his predecessor.

"Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him," Silver said, as quoted by the statement.

He also praised Stern's contribution to the development of the NBA.

"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand - making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation," Silver added.

Stern left the post of the commissioner on February 1, 2014, after 30 years in office, which is longer than any of his predecessors. In 2016, he became a member of the Hall of Fame of the International Basketball Federation.

