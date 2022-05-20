Former New York City Mayor de Blasio Says to Run for Congress

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday he has decided to run for Congress, throwing his hat into the November election for the House of Representatives as a member of President Joe Biden's Democratic Party.

"The only way to save our democracy is to be a part of it. That is why I am running for Congress in New York's new 10th Congressional District," de Blasio said on his website. He urged public support for his campaign by telling people that "I cannot do this alone. Please join me."

The New York Times reported that de Blasio, who left office with low approval ratings in December after two terms, had been publicly mulling a campaign this week after a state court released a slate of new proposed congressional districts that would open up a "safely blue" seat in the heart of New York City.

De Blasio, who came to office in January 2014 and was replaced earlier this year by Eric Adams, was known throughout his term for controversy as well as clashes with the New York City police force, whose many members have visibly shown disdain toward him.

He had been open about the bitter end of his tenure, admitting to mistakes that he said cost him his connection with voters.

A few other Democrats have shown interest in the same Congress seat eyed by de Blasio and could become rivals to his run, media reports said.

President Biden's party itself is expected to face a tough fight in the November election from Republicans who might have an advantage from Americans' disillusionment with record high fuel and food price increases that have led to the worst US inflation in 40 years. Biden's approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, with deepening pessimism emerging among Democrats, a poll released on Friday by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research showed.