UrduPoint.com

Former New York City Mayor De Blasio Says To Run For Congress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Former New York City Mayor de Blasio Says to Run for Congress

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday he has decided to run for Congress, throwing his hat into the November election for the House of Representatives as a member of President Joe Biden's Democratic Party

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday he has decided to run for Congress, throwing his hat into the November election for the House of Representatives as a member of President Joe Biden's Democratic Party.

"The only way to save our democracy is to be a part of it. That is why I am running for Congress in New York's new 10th Congressional District," de Blasio said on his website. He urged public support for his campaign by telling people that "I cannot do this alone. Please join me."

The New York Times reported that de Blasio, who left office with low approval ratings in December after two terms, had been publicly mulling a campaign this week after a state court released a slate of new proposed congressional districts that would open up a "safely blue" seat in the heart of New York City.

De Blasio, who came to office in January 2014 and was replaced earlier this year by Eric Adams, was known throughout his term for controversy as well as clashes with the New York City police force, whose many members have visibly shown disdain toward him.

He had been open about the bitter end of his tenure, admitting to mistakes that he said cost him his connection with voters.

A few other Democrats have shown interest in the same Congress seat eyed by de Blasio and could become rivals to his run, media reports said.

President Biden's party itself is expected to face a tough fight in the November election from Republicans who might have an advantage from Americans' disillusionment with record high fuel and food price increases that have led to the worst US inflation in 40 years. Biden's approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, with deepening pessimism emerging among Democrats, a poll released on Friday by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research showed.

Related Topics

Election Police Democracy Same Price New York January May November December Democrats Congress Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Gene ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Geneva on May 30 for 8th Meeting - ..

10 seconds ago
 3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

33 seconds ago
 US Revokes Terrorist Designation of Aum Shinrikyo, ..

US Revokes Terrorist Designation of Aum Shinrikyo, 4 Other Organizations - State ..

35 seconds ago
 Over 8.329m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.329m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

36 seconds ago
 UAF VC urges scientists for tangible research to a ..

UAF VC urges scientists for tangible research to address agriculture challenges

37 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court issues notices on three identica ..

Lahore High Court issues notices on three identical petitions based on Article 6 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.