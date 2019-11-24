Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Enters US Presidential Campaign of 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced on Sunday his joining the 2020 US presidential race.

In early November, the billionaire filed documents to participate in the Democratic presidential Primary in Alabama, followed by several other states, but the official announcement has come only now.

Earlier this week, he filed his statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

"I'm running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America. I believe my unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable me to win and lead," Bloomberg wrote on Twitter.

The winner of the Democrat primaries will be determined during the summer of 2020 and then challenge sitting US President Donald Trump, who intends to run for the second term. The election date is set on November 3, 2020.