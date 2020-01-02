Former Obama Cabinet Member Julian Castro Drops Out of US Presidential Race - Statement

Former US Housing Secretary Julian Castro announced via Twitter on Thursday that he is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Former US Housing Secretary Julian Castro announced via Twitter on Thursday that he is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential campaign.

"It is with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today," the Texas Democrat said.

"I'm so proud of everything we've accomplished together. I'm going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts �I� hope you'll join me in that fight."

Castro entered the race in January 2019. His campaign focused on issues such as equality, health care and criminal justice reform. He also supported changes in US immigration policy.

Recent polls showed that Castro had less than 2 percent support among voters.