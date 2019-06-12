UrduPoint.com
Former Official Ask Hong Kong Leader To Repeal China Extradition Bill

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:44 PM

Former Official Ask Hong Kong Leader to Repeal China Extradition Bill

Seven former Hong Kong officials on Wednesday asked the chief executive, Carrie Lam, to repeal the extradition bill amid mass protests against handing fugitives over to China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Seven former Hong Kong officials on Wednesday asked the chief executive, Carrie Lam, to repeal the extradition bill amid mass protests against handing fugitives over to China.

"We are locally born Hongkongers who love the city and our country. We urge the chief executive to withdraw the bill as early as possible to create room for rational discussion on the bill in the community," the group said in a joint letter, cited by the South China Morning Post.

They reportedly include former labor secretary Stephen Sui, ex-undersecretary for transport and housing Yau Shing-mu and former political assistants to secretaries for finance and environment.

Tens of thousands have been rallying since last week against the bill seen as an attack against the autonomy of this former British colony. The Hong Kong legislative council said Wednesday it would delay the second reading until a later date after protesters tried to storm government buildings.

