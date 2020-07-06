UrduPoint.com
Former Ontario Premier Bob Rae Named New Canadian Ambassador To UN - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Former Ontario Premier Bob Rae has been appointed as Canada's new ambassador to the United Nations, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Monday.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honorable Bob Rae as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations (UN) in New York," the statement said.

Rae, a former leader of the governing Liberal Party, will succeed Marc-Andre Blanchard as Canada's representative to the United Nations.

The Prime Minister's Office said that Blanchard announced his intention earlier this year to leave the post.

Rae's appointment comes after Canada was defeated during the election for a seat at the UN Security Council. Many analysts have said that attaining a seat at the UN Security Council was a vital goal set by Trudeau.

