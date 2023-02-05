UrduPoint.com

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Remembers Bush Admin Divided On Iraq In 2003

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Remembers Bush Admin Divided on Iraq in 2003

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The administration of former US President George W. Bush was not of one mind when it came to invading Iraq in 2003, with several powerful officials, often described as "neoconservatives," advocating promoting democracy in Muslim countries, Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, a former Pakistani foreign minister, told Sputnik.

This Sunday, February 5, is the 20th anniversary of the infamous meeting where then-US Secretary of State Colin Powell told the UNSC that he had first-hand information about the technologies for the production of biological weapons allegedly available to then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein. The alleged WMD threat, which was later proven unfounded, led to the invasion of Iraq by the US.

"They said that the Bush Administration was divided. The so-called 'Neocons,' they were these 3-4 people that were very clear in that they believed in spreading democracy in the Muslim world or whatever the reason," Kasuri, who represented Islamabad at that UNSC meeting, said.

He added that he believed "these 3-4 people... were very powerful," and he was also told that "Vice President (Dick) Cheney was the most powerful man in as much as he had a very powerful influence over President Bush."

In March 2003, the US-led coalition invaded Iraq and overthrew Hussein, which ushered in more than a decade of instability in the middle Eastern country and across the region. Among the chief supporters of that military campaign among the US establishment were the so-called neoconservative intellectuals and officials who favored using US power to promote what they said was security and development of democracy in other countries.

