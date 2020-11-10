UrduPoint.com
Former Pentagon Chief Esper Says Accepts President Trump's Decision To Replace Him

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Former Pentagon Chief Esper Says Accepts President Trump's Decision to Replace Him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, in his letter to US President Donald Trump, said he accepted the US leader's decision to dismiss him.

Trump said in a statement on Monday hat he had fired Defense Secretary Esper and was replacing him with Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Christopher Miller.

"I serve the country in deference to the Constitution, so I accept your decision to replace me. I step aside knowing there is much we achieved at the Defense Department over the last eighteen months to protect the nation and improve the readiness, capabilities, and professionalism of the joint force, while fundamentally transforming and preparing the military for the future," Esper said in his letter.

More Stories From World

