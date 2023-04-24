UrduPoint.com

Former Peruvian President Toledo Extradited From US To Stand Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 12:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo has been extradited from the United States to his homeland to face an 18-month pre-trial detention in the case of bribery, Peruvian radio RPP reported on Sunday.

Toledo served as president from 2001-2006.

According to an investigation in Peru, his activities as head of state may have contributed to the passage of a law that amended the tender rules so that Brazilian construction company Odebrecht could win a series of contracts worth $500 million.

The total amount of bribes allegedly received by Toledo is estimated at $20 million. In this regard, the politician could face 20 years and eight months in prison.

