UrduPoint.com

Former Philippine Comedian To Face Up To 62-Year Imprisonment For Forgery - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Former Philippine Comedian to Face Up to 62-Year Imprisonment for Forgery - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) A Philippine court has found former comedian, Roderick Paulate, 62, who served as a Quezon governor, guilty of hiring "ghost employees" and forging documents, and he may now face imprisonment of 10.5-62 years, media reported on Friday.

Proceedings started in 2018 when Paulate was accused of corruption, forgery, use of false signatures to sign contracts to obtain funds from the city authorities to pay for the earnings of "ghost employees," the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

Paulate must pay a fine of 90,000 Philippine pesos ($1,612), the report said.

It added that his driver and liaison officer, Vicente Bajamunde, was also accused of criminal activities and both Paulate and Bajamunde are now obliged to pay a million pesos to the city council as compensation for hiring the ghost employees.

Related Topics

Corruption Governor Driver Fine May Criminals 2018 Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia extends term of $3b deposit in State ..

Saudi Arabia extends term of $3b deposit in State Bank of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the ..

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child

1 hour ago
 Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

1 hour ago
 Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.