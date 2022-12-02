Former Philippine Comedian to Face Up to 62-Year Imprisonment for Forgery - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) A Philippine court has found former comedian, Roderick Paulate, 62, who served as a Quezon governor, guilty of hiring "ghost employees" and forging documents, and he may now face imprisonment of 10.5-62 years, media reported on Friday.

Proceedings started in 2018 when Paulate was accused of corruption, forgery, use of false signatures to sign contracts to obtain funds from the city authorities to pay for the earnings of "ghost employees," the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

Paulate must pay a fine of 90,000 Philippine pesos ($1,612), the report said.

It added that his driver and liaison officer, Vicente Bajamunde, was also accused of criminal activities and both Paulate and Bajamunde are now obliged to pay a million pesos to the city council as compensation for hiring the ghost employees.