Former Police Officer Shoots 2 People Dead in Thai Court - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A retired Thai police major general, involved in a long-term lawsuit related to a land dispute, shot his opponent and his lawyer dead right in the courtroom of Chanthaburi province before being killed by a police guard, Thai media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Thai Rath newspaper, the incident took place at 9.00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT), when the parties had already gathered in the courtroom before the judge's arrival. The 67-year-old retired police Maj. Gen. Thanin Chantratip and his opponents in the legal process were awaiting the announcement of a court order in the 10-year-old criminal case concerning 86 blocks of land covering about 1,500 acres.

A heated argument arose between the general and the plaintiff, a well-known attorney in Thailand famous for the trial of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, whom he defended in a criminal negligence case several years ago.

Two more people intervened in the dispute, including the plaintiff's wife. When the parties started screaming at each other and showering each other with insults, the retired police officer took out his gun, emptying a full magazine at the plaintiff, his lawyers and relatives.

The plaintiff and his assistant died on the spot, the plaintiff's wife and another lawyer from the plaintiff's team were severely injured. Chantratip was shot dead by the police guard, who rushed to the courtroom after hearing the gunfire, according to the media outlet.

All the victims were immediately taken to the nearest hospital.