UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Police Officer Shoots 2 People Dead In Thai Court - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Former Police Officer Shoots 2 People Dead in Thai Court - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A retired Thai police major general, involved in a long-term lawsuit related to a land dispute, shot his opponent and his lawyer dead right in the courtroom of Chanthaburi province before being killed by a police guard, Thai media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Thai Rath newspaper, the incident took place at 9.00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT), when the parties had already gathered in the courtroom before the judge's arrival. The 67-year-old retired police Maj. Gen. Thanin Chantratip and his opponents in the legal process were awaiting the announcement of a court order in the 10-year-old criminal case concerning 86 blocks of land covering about 1,500 acres.

A heated argument arose between the general and the plaintiff, a well-known attorney in Thailand famous for the trial of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, whom he defended in a criminal negligence case several years ago.

Two more people intervened in the dispute, including the plaintiff's wife. When the parties started screaming at each other and showering each other with insults, the retired police officer took out his gun, emptying a full magazine at the plaintiff, his lawyers and relatives.

The plaintiff and his assistant died on the spot, the plaintiff's wife and another lawyer from the plaintiff's team were severely injured. Chantratip was shot dead by the police guard, who rushed to the courtroom after hearing the gunfire, according to the media outlet.

All the victims were immediately taken to the nearest hospital.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Dead Prime Minister Police Thailand Lawyers Died Wife Chanthaburi Criminals Media From Court

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

2 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

2 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

2 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

2 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

2 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.