Former Politician From Merkel's CDU Considers Rival AfD Party Membership - Source

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) A former politician from the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) who is well-known among Russian Germans and left the party in protest of Angela Merkel's policies in February, Sergey Henke, is considering the option of joining the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a source in the party told Sputnik on Monday.

"Mr. Henke is considering joining our party. The negotiations are still ongoing," the source said.

At the beginning of March, Henke's statement in which he explained his reasons for leaving the CDU, was published on a website of the AfD party. According to the politician, he disagrees with Merkel's migration and integration policies and is sadden by disrespectful rhetoric among "young left-wing cosmopolitans.

"

"If the Federal chancellor requires equal distribution of migrants within the EU, well realizing that most of them want to get into Germany, then allow me to ask, how will we convince these people to change their plans? By force of arms?" Henke wrote in his open letter.

One of the "most important reasons" for leaving the CDU, according to Henke, was a growing concern for the future of Germany.

The AfD is a right-wing Eurosceptic political party in Germany. It has recently become the third-largest party in Germany, with its representatives being present in the governments of all the country's lands. The AfD is also the largest opposition party in the Bundestag by the number of MPs. The party is often scrutinized for its right-wing stance and criticism toward migrants.

