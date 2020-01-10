UrduPoint.com
Former President And Ex-rebel Chief Djotodia Returns To C.African Capital: AFP

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:11 PM

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Former Central African Republic rebel leader and president Michel Djotodia returned to Bangui on Friday, exactly six years after he quit as head of state, an AFP journalist said.

Djotodia, who resigned 10 months after seizing the presidency at the head of a Muslim rebellion inMarch 2013, landed on board a Royal Air Maroc flight from Casablanca via Douala in Cameroon.

