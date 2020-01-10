Former president and ex-rebel chief Djotodia returns to C.African capital: AFP

Former Central African Republic rebel leader and president Michel Djotodia returned to Bangui on Friday, exactly six years after he quit as head of state, an AFP journalist said

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Former Central African Republic rebel leader and president Michel Djotodia returned to Bangui on Friday, exactly six years after he quit as head of state, an AFP journalist said.

Djotodia, who resigned 10 months after seizing the presidency at the head of a Muslim rebellion inMarch 2013, landed on board a Royal Air Maroc flight from Casablanca via Douala in Cameroon.