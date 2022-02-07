UrduPoint.com

Former President Figueres Leads In Costa Rican Election After Counting 60% Of Votes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 12:48 PM

Former Costa Rican President Jose Maria Figueres leads the presidential election after processing 60% of the votes, the Supreme Electoral Court said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Former Costa Rican President Jose Maria Figueres leads the presidential election after processing 60% of the votes, the Supreme Electoral Court said.

According to the figures, Figueres of the National Liberation Party is gaining 27.29%.

The second place, according to preliminary data, is taken by former Finance Minister Rodrigo Chaves of the Social Democratic Progress Party with 16.64% of the votes. Fabricio Alvarado of the New Republic Party has so far garnered 15.17%. Alvarado, a journalist and conservative politician, lost the election to Figueres in 2018.

If none of the candidates gets 40% in the final vote count, a run-off will be held on April 3.

