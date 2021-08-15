Former President Karzai to Remain in Afghanistan With His Family

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai announced that he would remain in Afghanistan with his family and hopes to resolve the situation in Kabul peacefully.

Karzai also called on Afghan forces and the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) to protect lives and prevent destruction.

"I am here in Kabul with my girls and I ask the Taliban to provide security and safety for the people," Karzai said in a video message.