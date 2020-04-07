UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former President Of Chad Temporarily Released From Prison Over COVID-19 Fears - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:49 PM

Former President of Chad Temporarily Released From Prison Over COVID-19 Fears - Reports

Hissene Habre, the former president of Chad currently serving a life sentence in a Senegal prison, has been released for two months over COVID-19 concerns, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Hissene Habre, the former president of Chad currently serving a life sentence in a Senegal prison, has been released for two months over COVID-19 concerns, media reported on Tuesday.

Habre, who was Chad's president from 1982-1990, was convicted in May 2016 by a military tribunal in the Senegalese capital city, Dakar, after finding him guilty of crimes against humanity, torture and sexual violence.

The Alwihda Info news portal reported that Habre was temporarily released from the prison by a decree issued by Senegalese President Macky Sall. He was one of 2,600 prisoners across the country released. The Senegalese Justice Ministry said that these measures were taken for humanitarian reasons associated with the risk of COVID-19 spreading in prisons.

Senegal has so far confirmed 226 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities.

Related Topics

Dakar Chad Senegal May 2016 Media From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

1 hour ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

1 hour ago

Govt committed to empower women, enhancing represe ..

1 minute ago

US Treasury Plans Another $200Bln Coronavirus Aid ..

1 minute ago

UN Office in Geneva Says 10 Employees Tested Posit ..

1 minute ago

50 Best restaurants list shelved by virus

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.