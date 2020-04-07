Former President of Chad Temporarily Released From Prison Over COVID-19 Fears - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Hissene Habre, the former president of Chad currently serving a life sentence in a Senegal prison, has been released for two months over COVID-19 concerns, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Hissene Habre, the former president of Chad currently serving a life sentence in a Senegal prison, has been released for two months over COVID-19 concerns, media reported on Tuesday.

Habre, who was Chad's president from 1982-1990, was convicted in May 2016 by a military tribunal in the Senegalese capital city, Dakar, after finding him guilty of crimes against humanity, torture and sexual violence.

The Alwihda Info news portal reported that Habre was temporarily released from the prison by a decree issued by Senegalese President Macky Sall. He was one of 2,600 prisoners across the country released. The Senegalese Justice Ministry said that these measures were taken for humanitarian reasons associated with the risk of COVID-19 spreading in prisons.

Senegal has so far confirmed 226 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities.