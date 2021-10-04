UrduPoint.com

Former President Of Georgia Saakashvili May Refuse Extradition Himself - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:14 PM

Georgia's Former President Mikheil Saakashvili, currently arrested in his native country, may refuse extradition to Ukraine himself, his lawyer Giorgi Chiviashvili said on Monda

"As for the issue of extradition, Mikhail Saakashvili's position on this issue is that he arrived in Georgia, his homeland, and is going to wage a political struggle.

Perhaps he will refuse the extradition," Chiviashvili told reporters.

Saakashvili's defense team held a meeting with him in the prison for the first time on Monday. The former president of Georgia is represented by four lawyers.

