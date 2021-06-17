UrduPoint.com
Former President Trump Says US Got Nothing From Summit With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said that Washington got nothing from the summit with Russia.

"We didn't get anything, we gave every big stage to Russia, and we got nothing," Trump said in an interview with Fox news.

"We gave up something that was unbelievably valuable.

I stopped the pipeline, Nord Stream, and that pipeline was stopped, and it was given back, and nothing was gotten for it," he said.

Trump said the meeting of US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was a good day for Russia.

Biden and Putin met for bilateral talks in Geneva on June 16. After the summit, Putin said he and Biden agreed to begin consultations on strategic stability at the interdepartmental level. The Russian leader said both countries are aware of their special responsibility for global strategic stability.

