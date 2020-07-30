Former Presidential Candidate Tsepkalo Not Going to Return to Belarus Yet, Fearing Arrest

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik on Thursday that he was not going to return to the republic yet.

"I have not decided yet. I weigh the risks. I understand that if I appear and they see me, they will immediately arrest me. This will be a huge gift for [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko, I am not ready to present such gifts to him," Tsepkalo said about the possibility of his return.