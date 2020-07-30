UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Presidential Candidate Tsepkalo Not Going To Return To Belarus Yet, Fearing Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Former Presidential Candidate Tsepkalo Not Going to Return to Belarus Yet, Fearing Arrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik on Thursday that he was not going to return to the republic yet.

"I have not decided yet. I weigh the risks. I understand that if I appear and they see me, they will immediately arrest me. This will be a huge gift for [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko, I am not ready to present such gifts to him," Tsepkalo said about the possibility of his return.

Recent Stories

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

11 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

26 minutes ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

41 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.