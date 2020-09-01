UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Prince William Aide Simon Case Appointed As UK's Top Civil Servant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:44 PM

Former Prince William Aide Simon Case Appointed as UK's Top Civil Servant

Simon Case, a former aide to the UK's Prince William, has been named on Tuesday as the country's new top civil servant, according to a government press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Simon Case, a former aide to the UK's Prince William, has been named on Tuesday as the country's new top civil servant, according to a government press release.

Case, a former private secretary to the Duke of Cambridge, will serve as the UK's cabinet secretary and the head of the civil service, replacing the outgoing Mark Sedwill.

"Simon will make a fantastic Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. His years of experience at the heart of government and working for The Royal Household make him ideally suited for this crucial role," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a press release.

The former royal aide will begin his new role on September 9 and called his appointment an honor.

"It is an honour to be appointed as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. Over these few months of working on the Covid response, I have seen how much hard work is being done by the Civil Service to support the government and our country through unprecedented times," Case stated in the press release.

Case's predecessor, Mark Sedwill, announced in June that he would stand down from his government positions. According to domestic media reports, Sedwill is believed to have clashed with Johnson's top political adviser, Dominic Cummings.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Cambridge United Kingdom June September Media From Government Cabinet Top Prince William

Recent Stories

Emirati short film &#039;Athel&#039; gets outstand ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel set ..

1 hour ago

Sacrifices of Pak Army can't be forgotten: MNA Raj ..

2 minutes ago

Problems of Mingora city to be solved on priority ..

2 minutes ago

Modern technology useful in curbing crimes: SP Dol ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for starting patchwork of 40 roads

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.