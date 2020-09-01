(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Simon Case, a former aide to the UK's Prince William, has been named on Tuesday as the country's new top civil servant, according to a government press release.

Case, a former private secretary to the Duke of Cambridge, will serve as the UK's cabinet secretary and the head of the civil service, replacing the outgoing Mark Sedwill.

"Simon will make a fantastic Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. His years of experience at the heart of government and working for The Royal Household make him ideally suited for this crucial role," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a press release.

The former royal aide will begin his new role on September 9 and called his appointment an honor.

"It is an honour to be appointed as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. Over these few months of working on the Covid response, I have seen how much hard work is being done by the Civil Service to support the government and our country through unprecedented times," Case stated in the press release.

Case's predecessor, Mark Sedwill, announced in June that he would stand down from his government positions. According to domestic media reports, Sedwill is believed to have clashed with Johnson's top political adviser, Dominic Cummings.