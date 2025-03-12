BUCHAREST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The interim president of Romania, Ilie Bolojan, is set to decorate former international footballer Gheorghe Hagi with 'Romania's Star' National Order.

The highest decoration of the Romanian state, 'Romania's Star' National Order, in rank of Knight, is granted to Gheorghe Hagi as a token of recognition and appreciation for his entire sports career, as well as for his active involvement in promoting football among the younger generations.

'Through his remarkable performances with the national football team and also with the prestigious international football clubs he played for, through his devotion and professionalism in promoting Romanian sports and Romania's image in the world, as well as for promoting excellence in sports. Gheorghe Hagi is a model to follow and a source of inspiration for all generations,' underscored the Presidential Administration in a press release.