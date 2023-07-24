Open Menu

Former Romanian Top Diplomat Aurescu Running For Judge At Int'l Court Of Justice - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 11:08 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Former Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is running for judge at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, one of the six principal bodies of the United Nations, Romanian media reported on Monday.

Aurescu was nominated for the position by nine countries aside from Romania, including the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Latvia, Italy, Poland, Peru, Estonia and Bulgaria, Romanian broadcaster Digi24 reported. Moreover, Aurescu's candidacy is being discussed at the European Union's level, which means that he could be nominated as the EU candidate, Digi24 reported, citing political sources.

Aurescu resigned his position as Romania's foreign minister in mid-June. A career diplomat, he has been Romanian Agent before the International Court of Justice since 2004 and has served at the country's foreign ministry since 1996. He occupied a number of governmental positions, including as a cabinet councilor. During his time at the Romanian Foreign Ministry, he headed political delegations to make agreements with Russia, Macedonia and Ukraine on numerous occasions.

