Former Ruling Republican Party Of Armenia To Run In Parliamentary Elections

Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:56 PM

Former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, led by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, decided to participate in early parliamentary elections and begin the process of forming an electoral bloc with the Fatherland party of former National Security Service director Artur Vanetsyan

"Considering the vital imperative of removing the capitulator [Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan] from power, the need to apply all efforts and use all means to achieve this goal, processes in the opposition field, the Republican Party of Armenia decided to participate in this nationwide process in the event of early elections," the executive body of the party said in a statement.

"As a result of the generalization of proposals on the format of participation and cooperation, it was decided to start the process of forming an electoral bloc with the Fatherland Party," the party noted.

The statement also refers to the "anti-constitutional, illegal, autocratic and repressive actions" of the authorities, which "lay a mine of mistrust and de-legitimization of this process."

