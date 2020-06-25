UrduPoint.com
Former S. Korean Researchers Subject To Police Probe Over Alleged Data Leak - Reports

The South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration has asked police to launch a probe into two former employees of the country's Agency for Defense Development (ADD) suspected of leaking a massive amount of information before retirement, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration has asked police to launch a probe into two former employees of the country's Agency for Defense Development (ADD) suspected of leaking a massive amount of information before retirement, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the South Korean news outlet, the arms procurement agency started suspecting the two former researchers of leaking data via portable media storage devices after conducting an audit of the ADD, which is its subsidiary. The two suspects are currently abroad.

In addition, the news agency reported that the number of people into whom an inquiry may be launched could increase, as the arms procurement agency would further look into former employees who used such devices or those who had been uncooperative with the probe.

As of now, the agency is investigating 23 retirees.

At the same time, the authorities noted that they had not yet recorded any use of the leaked data abroad, adding that in the case of technology infringement, they could file a civil lawsuit, Yonhap said.

The month-long audit by the agency began last month following reports of an alleged leak of technology data abroad by retired researchers. During the investigation, the agency also established that a number of former and current employees copied work data without permission or violated other security regulations. The authorities will introduce due penalties against those involved.

