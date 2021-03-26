Former Scottish First Minister Salmond Announces Launch of New Pro-Independence Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Ex-Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who formerly headed the Scottish National Party (SNP), announced on Friday the launch of a new pro-independence political party, the Alba Party, which he is set to lead into the upcoming Scottish parliamentary elections.

"Today, I'm announcing the public launch of a new political force, the Alba Party. Alba will contest the upcoming Scottish elections as a list-only party under my leadership seeking to build a supermajority for independence in the Scottish parliament," Salmond said in a video address.

Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 as he fought to deny allegations of sexual assault

The Scottish parliamentary elections are set to be held on May 6.