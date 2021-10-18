Former Security Services Executives Plead Guilty to Rigging Bids for US Defense Contracts

Two former Belgian security services executives pleaded guilty in court to rigging bids for US defense contracts, the Department of Justice said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Two former Belgian security services executives pleaded guilty in court to rigging bids for US defense contracts, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

"Two former employees of G4S Secure Solutions NV (G4S NV), pleaded guilty today to criminal antitrust charges stemming from their involvement in a conspiracy to rig bids, fix prices, and allocate customers for defense-related security services contracts," the Justice Department said in a press release. "Both defendants are Belgian nationals residing in Belgium."