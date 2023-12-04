Open Menu

Former Senior Official Of Xinjiang Production And Construction Corps Being Prosecuted For Bribery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Former senior official of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps being prosecuted for bribery

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) -- Jiao Xiaoping, a former standing committee member of the Communist Party of China committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, is being prosecuted for accepting bribes, according to a statement from the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Monday.

The case of Jiao, who was also deputy commander of the corps, has been filed by prosecutors of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to the No.5 Intermediate People's Court of Chongqing, following the conclusion of a National Commission of Supervision probe.

Jiao is accused of taking advantage of his various former positions to seek profits for others, the statement said, noting that he accepted a particularly large amount of money and valuables in return.

The prosecutors informed the defendant of his litigation rights, questioned him, and listened to the opinions of the defense counsel.

Related Topics

China Chongqing Money From Court

Recent Stories

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

2 days ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

2 days ago

More Stories From World