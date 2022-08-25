UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Former S.Korean Deputy Justice Minister Convicted for Assaulting Taxi Driver - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Former South Korean deputy justice minister Lee Yong-gu has received a suspended six-month sentence for assaulting a taxi driver and attempting to destroy the footage of his wrongdoing, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the Seoul Central District Court convicted Lee for insulting and grabbing his taxi driver, who was trying to wake him up in the car in November 2020. At the time of the assault, the ex-official was inebriated.

"The nature of his crime is not light as he assaulted the driver just because he was drunk, which has the possibility of causing danger to a third party by causing another traffic accident," the court was quoted as saying.

The court reportedly said that Lee also attempted to cover up the incident by bribing the driver with over 10 million won ($7,480), pressuring him to delete the incriminating recording from his dashboard camera.

Lee worked as a lawyer at the time and was appointed as a vice justice minister a month after the incident, but resigned in May 2021.

