Former South African president Jacob Zuma pulls out of South African graft inquiry: lawyer

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Former South African president Jacob Zuma on Friday withdrew from testifying to an inquiry into state corruption under his rule, citing biased treatment and harsh questioning.

"We are here today to say that we will take no further part in these proceedings," Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane told the inquiry commission in Johannesburg.