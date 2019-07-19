UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former South African President Jacob Zuma Pulls Out Of South African Graft Inquiry: Lawyer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:00 PM

Former South African president Jacob Zuma pulls out of South African graft inquiry: lawyer

Former South African president Jacob Zuma on Friday withdrew from testifying to an inquiry into state corruption under his rule, citing biased treatment and harsh questioning

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Former South African president Jacob Zuma on Friday withdrew from testifying to an inquiry into state corruption under his rule, citing biased treatment and harsh questioning.

"We are here today to say that we will take no further part in these proceedings," Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane told the inquiry commission in Johannesburg.

Related Topics

Corruption Johannesburg From

Recent Stories

Livestock show on Aug 2 in Faisalabad

59 seconds ago

AJK observes 72nd accession to Pakistan day anniv ..

1 minute ago

France to provide financial assistance for Chitral ..

1 minute ago

Putin Refutes Rumors That Floods in Irkutsk Region ..

1 minute ago

Strasburg shines at the plate as Nationals beat Br ..

43 minutes ago

KP Govt ensures free, fair elections in FATA: Shau ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.